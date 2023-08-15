Chargers sign RB Aaron Shampklin

The Chargers are filling Larry Rountree’s spot in the running back room just a day after releasing their former sixth-round draft pick.

On Tuesday morning, the Chargers announced the signing of former Cowboys running back Aaron Shampklin to the roster. Shampklin was with Dallas in offensive coordinator’s Kellen Moore’s final season with the team and it looks like the familiarity with his system is what drove the Chargers pick him up.

The 5’11, 195-pound back played his collegiate career at Harvard where he was a First-Team All-Ivy League selection in 2021 after rushing for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns. After spending the 2022 preseason with the Cowboys, Shampklin spent the 2022 season on the Colts practice squad before playing for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in the spring of 2023. While with the Gamblers, Shampklin saw time in three games and recorded just 52 yards on 12 carries.

Shampklin is a California native who played high school football at Long Beach Poly.

He’ll wear No. 23 for the Chargers.