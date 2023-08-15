Chargers Community Discussion: Who had the most underrated performance vs. the Rams?

Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

The Chargers put on an exciting show for their fans in their 34-17 victory over the Rams in their preseason opener at SoFi Stadium. The top performances list is chalk full of rookies — some we expected to do well, and others we were flat-out surprised by.

This week, I want to know which Chargers player do you think had the most underrated performance against the Rams. Was it one of the lesser-known rookies? What about a fringe roster player who quietly took advantage of their first opportunity to impress?

Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments below!