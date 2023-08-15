 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers Community Discussion: Who had the most underrated performance vs. the Rams?

Did a UDFA quietly impress? What about another fringe roster player?

By Michael Peterson
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers OTA Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

The Chargers put on an exciting show for their fans in their 34-17 victory over the Rams in their preseason opener at SoFi Stadium. The top performances list is chalk full of rookies — some we expected to do well, and others we were flat-out surprised by.

This week, I want to know which Chargers player do you think had the most underrated performance against the Rams. Was it one of the lesser-known rookies? What about a fringe roster player who quietly took advantage of their first opportunity to impress?

Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments below!

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...