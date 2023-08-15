While we’re still waiting to dive into some film study, let’s take a gander at our standout and stand-down Pro Football Focus performers of the Chargers preseason win over the Rams.

Offense

Best

RB Elijah Dotson - 90.0

RB Isaiah Spiller - 86.8

OG Zack Bailey - 85.9

QB Easton Stick - 76.1

OG Zion Johnson - 75.2

Starting out on offense, Elijah Dotson leaps off the page after his six carries, 92 yards, and two touchdowns were the talk of the game. It’s completely fair to point out that he only played seven snaps against a group of backups, but it’s exciting to see nonetheless! The last time the Chargers had a running back run for more than 70 yards in a preseason game was 2018, with Detrez Newsome’s 19 carry and 78 yard performance against the Seahawks.

#Chargers UDFA RB Elijah Dotson with a HUGE breakout game in his NFL preseason debut.



6 carries, 92 yards, 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/3xjkejFt0L — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) August 13, 2023

Isaiah Spiller did some damage as well, looking right at home with a five carry, 27 yard statline. He also looked very comfortable with the two checkdown passes he caught for 11 yards. It’s fun to point out that the running backs rushed for 182 yards on Saturday... which is 14 yards more than what the running backs collectively totalled in the entire 2022 preseason.

Zack Bailey is someone deserving of a closer look when the All-22 finally becomes available. This team needs all the depth health it can get, and there really hasn’t been a guard that’s separated himself as the “next man up” should Jamaree Salyer or Zion Johnson be lost to injury.

Worst

OG Jamaree Salyer - 31.3

OG Jordan McFadden - 36.8

QB Max Duggan - 45.6

TE Stone Smartt - 50.4

RB Larry Rountree - 53.1

Seeing Jamaree on this list is painful. Seeing Jordan McFadden, who everyone wants to believe could be another Jamaree-like steal, is a painful reminder to temper expectations for day three rookies.

However, some of Zion Johnson’s worst performances last year came when Corey Linsley wasn’t playing next to him. Hopefully Jamaree can turn it around these next two games, or at least get dialed in with Linsley looking out for him on Sundays.

Defense

Best

EDGE Chris Rumph II - 93.2

CB Cam Brown - 88.3

EDGE Carlo Kemp - 87.4

EDGE Ty Shelby - 86.7

LB Nick Niemann - 85.9

Chris Rumph, have yourself a day! Rumph is a guy fans were expecting to show-out this preseason, as his once smaller frame now has two full offseasons of bulk and power added to it. His tacked on a sack, a stop, and a quarterback hit to his line, which is a strong outing considering he was only on the field for 11 snaps.

Chargers EDGE Chris Rumph goes speed to power, rushes his blocker to quarterback depth and gets the sack.



Tuli Tuipulotu bringing some pressure on that drive too.pic.twitter.com/q7ose7Mq2C — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) August 13, 2023

Cam Brown is another player that may slipped by viewers during the live broadcast, but he jumps off the stats page. He made three tackles, one which was considered a stop, and missed none. He was target six times, but only allowed three catches for 19 yards, breaking up two of the passes himself. That’s a pretty great outing for a UDFA fighting for a roster or practice squad spot.

The pass rushers as a whole showed up in a big way as well. Carlo Kemp didn’t close on the quarterback, but he added five pressures on the day and boasted a 25% pass rush win-rate. In total, the defense was credited with 25 pressures, including four sacks, eight hits and 13 hurries.

Worst

CB A.J. Uzodinma - 27.8

DT David Moa - 45.6

S Mark Webb - 47.2

DT Terrance Lang - 47.6

CB Tiawan Mullen - 52.3

It’s disappointing to see two players, David Moa and Mark Webb, with regular season experience on this side of the list. From an optimist’s perspective, perhaps the Bolts are finally cycling in stronger depth and rotational pieces to the back end of the roster.

Tiawan Mullen had an up and down game before falling on his knee while breaking up a pass. Should he return healthy and able to play out the rest of the preseason, he’s another one to look out for. He allowed five catches on six attempts for 87 yards, but he also had four tackles while missing none, and made a run stop. All of his snaps came from the slot, where he projects to be the most effective.