The running back market was a busy one on Monday with both Dalvin Cook (Jets) and Ezekiel Elliott (Patriots) signings contracts to join the AFC East.

In incredibly sad news, former Seahawks and Ravens running back Alex Collins passed away at the age of 28. Just absolutely awful. Many of us probably have fond memories of his fantasy breakout games and the stellar Irish jig touchdown dance he was known for. A good friend of mine is a huge Ravens fan and when we were rooming together post-college, I spent a lot of time also cheering on Collins during his time in Baltimore. Off the field, he had an infectious spirit that I bet was a ton of fun to be around.

Moments like these are always a good reminder to hug your loved ones. In that spirit, let’s make the most of today, huh?

