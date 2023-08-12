Derius Davis makes house call on 81-yard punt return touchdown in NFL debut

The Chargers needed an injection of speed and athleticism at their kickoff and punt returner roles and they managed to find an answer to both spots with just one player.

Former TCU wide receiver Derius Davis, who the Bolts selected in the fourth round of this year’s draft, just took one of his first punt returns of his career for an 81-yard touchdown against the Rams. It was an electric play in which Davis slow-jogged at the start to assess the coverage unit and like a bolt of lightning, he juked and sliced his way through a number of Rams en route to finding the end zone on the other side of the field.

His punt return put the Chargers up 13-0 on the Rams halfway through the second quarter of Saturday night’s preseason contest.

By the end of the first half, Davis also recorded a pair of catches for 21 yards with the offense.