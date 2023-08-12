Chargers Final Score: Bolts top Rams 34-17

The Chargers put on an impressive show against the Los Angeles Rams in their in-house exhibition game, maintaining a lead the entire way and finishing 34-17.

It may just be a preseason matchup, but it’s incredibly encouraging for a team that couldn’t run the ball just a year ago to make a statement game in their first bit of action under a new offensive coordinator. The 214 yards the Bolts gained on the ground would have been the second-highest single-game total of last year’s campaign, exuding potential for 2023.

Quentin Johnston started the game with a couple of disappointing drops in key moments, reverting to some habits his pre-draft scouting reports warned of. He did end up securing his first touchdown wearing powder blue, and shows plenty of promise if he can get a little more comfortable and confident.

Derius Davis was the first major standout performer of the day, returning a punt for 81 yards and a touchdown, and also added a pair of catches for 21 yards.

Chargers rookie Derius Davis can FLY



The former TCU WR reached 21.3 mph on this 81-yard punt return touchdown!





Sophomore cornerbacks Deane Leonard and Ja’Sir Taylor both made some impressive plays in coverage, breaking up some passes and having back-to-back missed interception opportunities, leaving Derwin James in anguish on the sidelines, motioning for them to bring those passes in.

Tiawan Mullen led the team with four total tackles, but had to leave late in the game when he attempted to break up an endzone pass and landed hard on the turf with his knee. An update on his status hasn’t been provided at this time.

CK Okoye, the Chargers’ International Pathway Player, split through a double team to sack the quarterback. He was widely celebrated on the sidelines by his teammates, prompting the announcers to discuss how positive and supportive the Chargers’ culture is.

The man that stole the show however was Elijah Dotson. Dotson had two explosive runs for touchdowns, showing a home-run threat the Chargers have lacked in previous seasons but sought out this offseason. He finished with 92 yards and two touchdowns on only six carries. Previously thought to be a high-priority practice-squad add, don’t be surprised if Dotson finds his way onto the 53-man roster.

ANOTHER TD for Elijah Dotson! This one goes 40 yards.



6 carries

92 yards

2 TDs







More updates from the game will follow, but for now, enjoy the win Bolts From the Blue family!