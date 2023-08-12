Chargers head into preseason matchup vs. Rams as 2.5-point favorites

Chargers preseason football is here and it all kicks off tonight inside SoFi Stadium against the cross-town Rams.

Of course these exhibitions mean nothing in the grand scheme of things but that isn’t going to stop the degenerate gamblers from throwing a chunk of change on some teams to come out on top. For those of you who align with this way of thinking, or at least were thinking about throwing a crisp Abe Lincoln on the Bolts tonight, you’ll probably want to know that the Chargers are entering tonight’s exhibition as 2.5-point favorites over the Rams, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is set at 50 points which is a solid choice as last year’s preseason game between these two came down to a 29-22 final score with the Rams taking it in SoFi.

With a number of young Chargers ready to prove themselves in their first slice of NFL action, tonight’s sure to be a blast.

Let’s have some fun! Go Bolts!