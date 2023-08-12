Chargers vs. Rams: How to watch Week 1 preseason matchup

The Rams will host the Chargers tonight inside SoFi Stadium in a week one preseason matchup between two cross-town rivals in the City of Angels.

The Bolts will be the “away” team tonight so expect them to rock their crispy white uniforms with (I hope) their matching white pants. However, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them break out the gold pants as those also seem to be a big favorite amongst the team.

These teams met in week one of the 2022 preseason with the Rams topping the Chargers by a score of 29-22.

Like the Chargers, the Rams are not expected to play many, if at all any, of their starters this preseason. After all, Staley got his cautiousness during the preseason from his former mentor, Sean McVay.

Despite that, there are so many interesting position battles happening within the Chargers’ roster and tonight marks the first big opportunity for these players to start gaining ground towards their goals.

For all the information you need to tune in to tonight’s contest, check it all out below.

How to watch Chargers-Rams

Date: Saturday, August 12th

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m PST

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Ca.

Watch it live: Nationally on CBS and NFL Network. Locally on KABC7

Live stream: NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and You Tube TV Listen: ESPNLA 710 AM, KWKW 1330 AM

