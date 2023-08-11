Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’ve got Chargers football tomorrow! Who cares if it’s the preseason, I’m ready to see some powder blues take the field for the first time. Everyone hop in the comments and get today’s discussion rolling.

What are you most excited to see on Saturday? Which players will you be watching closely? Tell us everything that’s on your minds!

And now for today’s links.

Here’s what Brandon Staley wants to see during the team’s first preseason game (Chargers.com)

Three observations from Thursday’s training camp practice (Chargers.com)

Five position battles to watch during the Chargers’ preseason matchup with the Rams (Chargers Wire)

Justin Jackson retired from the NFL this week (Bolt Beat)

The Seahawks rallied to beat the Vikings 24-13 in their first preseason game of the year (CBS Sports)

First-round pick CJ Stroud struggled in his preseason debut against the Patriots (CBS Sports)

The courts won’t remove Brett Favre from welfare suit (ESPN)

Hollywood Brown is not concerned about the Cardinals offense after playing in Baltimore (Pro Football Talk)

What we learned from Thursday’s preseason games (NFL.com)

How the Bears retooled after the losses from the 2022 season (Sports Illustrated)