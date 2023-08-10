Josh Palmer leaves mid-practice, does not return

Just as I was writing about the Chargers’ positive-trending injury luck this week, an unfortunate bit of news came out on my Twitter feed.

Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, wide receiver Josh Palmer left practice on Thursday following the team’s seven-on-seven period and headed towards the medical tent with a trainer escorting him over. Palmer reportedly did not return to the field.

WR Josh Palmer left practice today after 7-on-7 drills. Went to the medical tent and did not return. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 10, 2023

Brandon Staley said Palmer got hurt on this play https://t.co/MMXs5tfZLm — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 10, 2023

Earlier in the practice, Popper also reported that John Hightower was not seen with the wideouts during individual drills. Both him and Palmer had been two of the brightest stars in training camp thus far and in the span of one practice the position group looks a lot thinner without knowing the extent of either’s injuries.

With rookie Quentin Johnston also having just returned from an illness that kept him sidelined for the first half of the week, it’ll be interesting to see if the Chargers make any immediate moves to sign more receiver depth ahead of Saturday’s preseason game.

We’ll update this post with the latest news should anything come out during the post-practice presser.