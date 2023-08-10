 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sebastian Joseph-Day returning to practice following quad contusion

Joseph-Day has missed every practice this week but looks to be healthy enough for a return on Thursday.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reported that defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day was set to miss some time due to a quad injury. The Chargers’ starter up front wound up missing the team’s scrimmage on Sunday and has yet to suit up for a practice this week.

Good news, though, as Joseph-Day looks to be returning to practice on Thursday from his no-reported quad contusion, per Popper once again. The Chargers have received a handful of positive updates regarding injured and/or ill players this week as Rashawn Slater, Gerald Everett, Joey Bosa, Quentin Johnston, and J.C. Jackson all returned from their respective issues.

Despite this news, it’s not likely the case that Joseph-Day will be expected to play this Saturday against the Rams inside SoFi Stadium. Brandon Staley has been one of the most-reserved coaches in the NFL when it comes to playing his starters during the month of August and I don’t see that changing following a year where numerous stars missed time with injuries.

