Sebastian Joseph-Day returning to practice following quad contusion

This past Saturday, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reported that defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day was set to miss some time due to a quad injury. The Chargers’ starter up front wound up missing the team’s scrimmage on Sunday and has yet to suit up for a practice this week.

Good news, though, as Joseph-Day looks to be returning to practice on Thursday from his no-reported quad contusion, per Popper once again. The Chargers have received a handful of positive updates regarding injured and/or ill players this week as Rashawn Slater, Gerald Everett, Joey Bosa, Quentin Johnston, and J.C. Jackson all returned from their respective issues.

Looks like DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (quad contusion) will be back in practice today. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 10, 2023

Despite this news, it’s not likely the case that Joseph-Day will be expected to play this Saturday against the Rams inside SoFi Stadium. Brandon Staley has been one of the most-reserved coaches in the NFL when it comes to playing his starters during the month of August and I don’t see that changing following a year where numerous stars missed time with injuries.