Good morning, Chargers fans!
Let’s have another great one. Someone hop in the comments and let us know how your week’s been going and/or about any big wins you’ve had recently!
And now for today’s links.
Chargers News:
Joey Bosa spent a lot of time bulking up this offseason (ESPN)
A pair of Chargers rookies are set to make their NFL debut in their hometown (Chargers.com)
What to expect from the Chargers’ preseason (Chargers Wire)
This player could be a casualty if the Chargers want to carry seven wide receivers on the active roster (Bolt Beat)
NFL News:
Five preseason trades that could help every team involved (ESPN+)
Which second-year quarterbacks will take the largest jumps? (CBS Sports)
Myles Jack considered becoming a plumber or electrician before the Eagles signed him (NFL.com)
Elgton Jenkins was removed from joint practices with Bengals after fights broke out (Pro Football Talk)
NFL rookies with a lot to prove in training camp (Bleacher Report)
What to watch for in week one of the preseason (Sports Illustrated)
Loading comments...