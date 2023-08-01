Trey Pipkins sitting out Tuesday’s practice with leg injury

Trey Pipkins took a huge step forward in his progression during the 2022 season and finally showed the coaching staff and fan base just how much he belongs in the NFL. Despite dealing with a MCL injury that lingered, causing him to miss three games, Pipkins earned himself a contract extension during the offseason and is now set as the team’s starting right tackle for the immediate future.

After another strong offseason training alongside Rashawn Slater in Dallas with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather, Pipkins entered camp with plenty of confidence. Unfortunately, during the team’s first day of full pads, Pipkins suffered a minor leg injury during individual drills that is sidelining him for at least one day of practice. According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Pipkins was seen in shorts and sneakers with a sleeve on his right leg ahead of Tuesday’s practice, signaling a day off for the veteran.

Following Monday’s practice, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that Pipkins would be back at practice “shortly.” That’s a pretty generic statement to make and it’s likely the case that Pipkins will miss one, maybe two practices max, before returning to the field. However, knowing his recent injury history and how cautious this team usually is in regards to their starters, don’t be surprised to see Pipkins sidelined for most of the week head of the team’s intrasquad scrimmage this weekend.