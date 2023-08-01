Good morning, Chargers fans!

The first day of pads came and went without any catastrophic injury taking place. That’s amazing news. I don’t think I could have taken another Forrest Lamp-level of injury ahead of this season so I’m incredibly relieved on that front. Public practices do not resume until this Friday but here’s to hoping everyone escapes the week clean ahead of the team’s intrasquad scrimmage this weekend.

And now for today’s links.

Three observations from the first day of pads at Chargers training camp (Chargers.com)

John Hightower is making his presence felt during training camp (Chargers Wire)

Derius Davis is not likely to see a notable role on offense as a rookie (Bolt Beat)

Trey Pipkins suffered an injury on Saturday but should be back at practice shortly (Bolt Beat)

KJ Hamler is stepping away from football to handle a pericarditis diagnosis (NFL.com)

Tim Patrick tore his achilles at practice, will miss another season (ESPN)

Ronald Jones will be suspended the first two games of the 2023 season (ESPN)

Players who could break out “out of nowhere” in 2023 (CBS Sports)

Danielle Hunter tells media that he wants to be a Viking for the rest of his career (Pro Football Talk)

Which players are poised to take over for some of the most recent injuries around the NFL? (Bleacher Report)