What do you want to see more/less of in the 2023 offense?

Earlier this week, I asked you all to tell me about all of the things you would like to see more/less of in the 2023 Chargers offense.

Here are our favorite answers!

Buck Melanoma

Push the ball downfield. More Horvath. That’s my quick take from work.

Diesel85

Competency. Simply having everyone knows their job for each play. Gonna get beat sometimes, but doing the right thing gives you the best chance of success. Also, using players to their strengths. No reverses with your WR 5 and 6, no jump balls to Keenan, don’t have McKitty block, etc.

Infinite Lurk

No idea if it’s the right move but I love watching Herb run play action. I want more deep passing. I might be in the minority on this but I’d also like to see Herb running more totally cool with sliding and running out of bounds over taking hits; I don’t need him to be Josh Allen but I do think just the threat of it could help take this offense to the “next level” we’ve all been waiting for.

Tui@hut

More of Ekeler in Outside & Wide Zone run plays and no more first down 1-yard run thru the middle to nowhere and take much out of him. The offense to finally have a run scheme. Linsley said there wasn’t one. ”We had our plays that were successful, but they were individual plays. There wasn’t a scheme, and we never felt like we got in a flow.”

kevdiego

This is a fun topic. What I would like to see more of from the Charger offense in 2023: 2nd half adjustments that actually work, more vertical routes, QB sneaks on 3rd or 4th & short., Horvath running the ball, having the swing tackle play TE in 13 personnel, 30+ point leads with Easton Stick closing out the 4th quarter, aggressive play calling when the team has the lead, starters playing a couple series in the pre-season (the team did not look ready to play at the start of 2022) What I would like to see less of: 1st down runs up the gut, sweeps 7-10 yards behind the LOS on 3rd & 1, throws 4 yards past the LOS to Allen/Palmer on 3rd & 8+, Trey McKitty, injuries

RkyMtnGuy

Less Josh Palmer (he’ll be beat out in training camp by Pokey Wilson but being TT’s fave makes him untouchable - maybe)....he was a downgrade from TBilly (so say his 1st year stats) and the idea that he’s the replacement for KA is delusional....time to cut bait and move on to an upgrade which shouldn’t be hard to find....(watch TT cut the baby in half by keeping Pokey and giving Guyton the hook)....and Spiller needs to be on a real short leash. He didn’t play last year for a reason - not playing him full time in the last game was football malpractice - so if he blows up early and yes maybe he won’t but if so they need a solid plan in place cause if they don’t have an alternative not being able to establish a running game can easily de-rail the season.....in fact minus a medical melt-down like last year a no-go running game is in my humble opinion the biggest risk of having a down season.

SD_Bolted

Go for it more on 4th down. I loved 2021. 2022 felt like the pendulum swung two far toward being conservative.

When the Chargers are leading in the game, go for their throats. Put the game out of reach early and often.

