Hello Bolts From the Blue!

Here’s another chance at some more community involvement, with our own DraftKings recurring weekly fantasy showdown.

I’ve set up the contest under the “NFL Classic” parameters, which involves drafting a 9-person roster while fitting under a $50,000,000 salary cap budget. Here is a quick description of the event, per DraftKing’s site:

In salary cap contests, participants will create a lineup by selecting players listed in the Player Pool. Contest results will be determined by the total points accumulated by each individual lineup entry (scoring rules summarized below). Participation in each contest must be made only as specified in the Terms of Use. Failure to comply with these Terms of Use will result in disqualification and, if applicable, prize forfeiture.

Lineups must consist of one QB, two RB’s, three WR’s, one TE, one FLEX, and one DST. It is a PPR scoring league with bonuses for yardage milestones... I would highly recommend looking at the full scoring rules once inside the league.

The plan is to run this as a “free” contest in week one to get every acquainted with the site and format. Starting week two, I’ll adjust it to a $5 entry to keep it a little fun and interesting.

Should we have a decent sized group enjoying this, I can create single game showdowns specifically for Chargers games.

Here is the link to sign up and join in on the fun! Best of luck everyone!