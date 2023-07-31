Tuli Tuipulotu named Chargers rookie with most to gain in training camp

Training camp is the most exciting time of the offseason as it helps bridge the long, lengthy gap between the NFL draft and the regular season. It’s also the first real chance we get to see all the new players take the field for the Chargers. With these opportunities comes the chance for individual players to stand out and potentially carve out their role for the team before the regular season arrives.

Over at Pro Football Focus, analyst Ben Cooper recently constructed a list of one rookie from each AFC team that believes has the most to gain during training camp. The Chargers have several rookie players who could fit this criteria, but Cooper ultimately went with second-round edge rusher Tuli Tuipultou.

After the first training camp practice this past Thursday, veteran Joey Bosa raved about the rookie’s work ethic and poise for being a first-year player. He even went as far as to joke that Tuli might even know the defensive playbook better than he does. After Monday’s most recent practice, Khalil Mack doubled-down on Tuli’s ability to be a fast learner.

“He’s going to be a great player,” Mack told the media. “He’s got a nose for the football. He’s got all the intangibles and the potential to be a great player.”

In his article, Cooper believes Tuipulotu has an excellent opportunity to make a name for himself early as the team’s third pass-rusher before the aforementioned Bosa and Mack.

“If Tuipulotu’s 2022 numbers are any indication, he can be a plus run defender and pass rusher for Los Angeles. His average tackle in the run game came just 0.6 yards downfield last year, the seventh-best mark among qualifying Power Five edge defenders.”

Leading the nation in sacks as a Power Five player is no easy feat and Tuli was able to do just that as a 20-year old for the Trojans. That skill doesn’t just vanish, especially when you’re learning from some of the best to ever do it.

Don’t be surprised if you see Tuli’s name come up on future articles highlighting players we’re most excited to watch during the preseason. It’ll be hard to leave him off of those, that I can promise you.