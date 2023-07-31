Chargers 90-in-90: OL Jamaree Salyer

Jamaree Salyer hails from Atlanta, Georgia where he starred at Pace Academy under head coach Chris Slade. While at Pace, Salyer grew into one of the nation’s top offensive linemen, ending his high school career as ESPN’s #2 offensive guard prospect in the country and the #23 prospect overall. He won plenty of games at the prep level while playing alongside future Georgia teammates Andrew Thomas and Trey Blount, the former now being the Giants’ starting left tackle.

Over his first two seasons in Athens, Salyer played mainly in a reserve role on the offensive line with his first two starts coming as a sophomore in 2019. During the 2020 season, he earned a starting role as the team’s left tackle for the first nine games of the year before moving to left guard for Georgia’s bowl game. As a senior, Salyer started 11 of the team’s 15 games at left tackle while also starting wherever else he was needed due to injuries. He was named a Walter Camp All-American and All-SEC selection, on top of being invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, following the season.

Salyer was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft with the expectation that he would transition inside to guard as a rookie. Well, that was the case until starting left tackle Rashawn Slater tore his bicep against the Jaguars in week three and placed on IR. In week four, the team gave Salyer the chance to kick back out and play tackle for them and ended up passing his NFL debut with flying colors. From their, Salyer held down the left tackle spot for the remainder of the season.

Heading into the 2023 season, Salyer will be switching to right guard while fellow second-year lineman Zion Johnson is transitioning from right guard to left guard, his natural position that he played at in college.

Basic Info

Height: 6’4

Weight: 325

College: Georgia

Experience: 1

Years with team: 1

Contract Status

“Jamaree Salyer signed a 4 year, $3,835,928 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including a $175,928 signing bonus, $175,928 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $958,982. In 2023, Salyer will earn a base salary of $870,000, while carrying a cap hit of $913,982 and a dead cap value of $131,946.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

Salyer possesses a thickly-built body combined with just enough agility to be a formidable combination for opposing defensive linemen. He wasn’t often, if at all, ever beat by power power rushers and his heavy mitts will serve him well as he kicks in to the interior. I’d also say Salyer’s football IQ is quite high. His film shows you a player who stays very mindful of his surroundings and he’s not afraid to go look for work when uncovered.

The Bad

Salyer’s powerful style of play will have its drawbacks against speed rushers who are consistentlyable to turn the corner on him. This is where his lack of prototypical length will show up the most. He had his rookie lumps — as most do who are forced to start from the jump — but he’ll be even better in year two.

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2023?

Salyer wound up being one of the biggest steals in the 2022 NFL draft by the end of the season after he stepped in for the injured Rashawn Slater in week five. He held down left tackle duties for the rest of the season and now is set to start at right guard for the 2023 campaign. Despite not possessing the prototypical size and physical measurements for a top-tier tackle, Salyer is simply a dang good ball player who has the work ethic and skill to play multiple spots along the line. Being able to land a player with his versatility is usually unheard of that late in the draft.