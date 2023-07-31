Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Bolts are in pads for the first time today! While that’s incredibly exciting, everyone needs to grab your four-leaf clovers and rub your rabbit feet because today’s the day where anything can happen and the team needs every good vibe it can get sent its way in hopes of ending the day without a serious injury.

But until something bad actually happens, we’re going to enjoy the heck out of the day. Which young players will impress? Will we get to witness someone very first “Welcome to the NFL” moment?

I can’t wait to find out.

And now for today’s links.

