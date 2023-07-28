Chargers sign LB Blake Lynch

On Thursday afternoon, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Chargers are signing former Vikings and Cardinals linebacker Blake Lynch. Lynch will reunite with former teammate Eric Kendricks in the linebacker room for the first time since the 2021 season.

After signing as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings out of Baylor, Lynch played two seasons in Minnesota where he recorded 47 tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, an interception, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

In 2022, Lynch spent half the season on the practice squad of the Cardinals.

During his career at Baylor, Lynch played numerous positions, including wide receiver and safety along with linebacker. He started games as a freshman at both wideout and running back before transitioning to cornerback at the end of his sophomore season. In 2018, he became a full-time defensive player swapping time between safety and linebacker. He started all 14 games at linebacker as a senior, finishing with 68 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups, and a blocked kick.