What is your favorite training camp memory?

SD_Bolted

robertbdavis

The one and only training camp attended was 2004 in Carson. Was an oval fan area fenced around the field where players were signing autographs.Doug Flutie was super accommodating and stayed the longest. In my yearbook I have a second year Gates and rookie Michael ‘Burner’ Turner signings, Reche Caldwell, Josh Norman, and Donnie Edwards. A cheerleader named “Megan”. Lolz. Unfortunately no LT. That was a good team with no-nonsense Schotty at the helm, Brees, etc...blasts from the past.

TDU_Alister

My favourite memories of training camp over the years have been each day that training camp has ended. I get zero enjoyment from it. I’m a poor sleeper as it is. And waking in Australia each morning to refresh Twitter hoping there’s been no catastrophic non-contact injury overnight at Chargers training camp that could doom the team’s season, is an experience I could do without :)

Spanos Must Go

“Training camp back in LaJolla early 2000s. I took my twins, both around 7-years old and we jockeyed ourselves into position to get some autographs and my son looked at Donnie Edwards and said, “LT! LT! LT!” Donnie smiled ear to ear and said, “Little man, I’m a lot bigger than LT”. Everyone laughed and Donnie signed his football. We still tease my son about that interaction. Total class by Donnie!”

