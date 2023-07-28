Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope everyone enjoyed the heck out of the first two days of training camp. It’s been a strong start and I cannot wait to see what the weekend brings.

Make sure to hop into the comments below and tell us how you’re feeling after the first two practices!

And now for today’s links.

Joey Bosa lands on the NFL Top 100 list for the seventh consecutive year (Chargers.com)

See why Kellen Moore is fired up following the team’s first two training camp practices (Chargers.com)

Sights and sounds from the second day of training camp (Chargers Wire)

Two studs and one dud from Chargers training camp thus far (Bolt Beat)

Jalen Ramsey to undergo knee surgery after recent injury in practice (ESPN)

Joe Burrow was carted off the field with a calf injury on Thursday (CBS Sports)

Ranking the top 10 running backs in the NFL (NFL.com)

The Cardinals gave Budda Baker a raise over the next two seasons (NFL.com)

Should Jonathan Taylor holdout in Indianapolis following the recent statements from Jim Irsay? (Pro Football Talk)

Five players who could be under-the-radar MVP candidates in 2023 (Bleacher Report)