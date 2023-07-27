Chargers sign WR Milton Wright

The Chargers aren’t done adding to their roster, even with training camp having just arrived.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Chargers have signed former Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright. Wright was one of two players that were available to be drafted in this year’s Supplementary Draft (the first since 2019) but neither wound up being picked. That allowed Wright to become a free agent and the chance to pick his first stop in the NFL. Fortunately for him, he landed in an ideal spot with the Chargers.

Wright last stepped on the football field in 2021 for the Boilermakers as their third receiving option behind future NFL draft picks Rondale Moore and David Bell. The 6’3, 195-pounder was ruled academically ineligible for the 2022 season which led to him removing himself from the program. However, that didn’t stop Wright from pursuing a chance at the next level.

In his final season at Purdue, Wright caught 57 passes for 732 yards and seven touchdowns. That year, he produced the 10th 200-yard receiving game in program history with an eight-catch, 213-yard performance that also included three touchdown catches. He also had a 91-yard game against the Ohio State Buckeyes earlier in the season.

Overall, Wright started his final 18 games at Purdue and would have certainly started the entire 2022 season if not for his academic struggles. Now with the Chargers, the former four-star recruit will have an opportunity to develop alongside some top notch receivers while fighting for a chance to stick around on the practice squad in 2023.