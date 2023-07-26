Trio of Chargers placed on PUP list, WR Pokey Wilson passes physical

As the Chargers were taking the field for their first training camp practice of 2023, the team announced that a trio of players will be placed on the physically unable to perform list. Those three players were wide receiver Jalen Guyton and defensive tackles Otito Ogbonnia and Austin Johnson.

All three players sustained season-ending injuries during the 2022 season and it looks like the coaching staff is playing it safe to begin camp.

This isn’t an ideal start to camp for Guyton who has already been deemed a potential cut candidate after the team added both Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis in the draft. As for Ogbonnia and Johnson, the latter is still expected to be a starter in year two with the Chargers while the former is expected to play a key depth role behind Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

As for a smaller but of news, 2023 undrafted free agent wideout Pokey Wilson has cleared his physical and is expected to be a full-participant in camp from the start after an impressive showing in minicamp and OTAs.