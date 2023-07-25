Chargers sign QB Justin Herbert to 5-year, $262.5 million extension

With the Chargers’ first training camp practice scheduled for Wednesday, the team made sure to knock down the final domino of the offseason by signing quarterback Justin Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million extension on Tuesday afternoon.

The deal makes Herbert the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by average yearly salary, topping both Lamar Jackson (five years, $260 million) and Jalen Hurts (five years, $255 million) who each signed their extensions earlier this offseason.

With the deal done, expectations have never been higher for Herbert and the Chargers offense. First-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and his side of the ball will have the highest expectations overall as one of the brightest up-and-coming stars at the coordinator position. After a down year for Herbert across the board under Joe Lombardi a season ago, the bar in 2023 is being set for a massive bounce-back campaign as Herbert is only a season removed from going over the 5,000-passing yard mark in 2021.

Through his first three seasons, Herbert has thrown for 14,000 yards and 94 touchdown passes. His 14,089 passing yards are the most through a player’s first three seasons and his 94 scores are good for second behind Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.