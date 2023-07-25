Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

The veteran players on the Chargers report to training camp today with their first official practice set for Wednesday! With that in mind, let’s make this community discussion all about TC! What are some of your favorite memories from past training camps? Whether you attended in person or stuck to your phone for updates, I’m sure you all have at least one memory locked in that you always come back to when camp rolls around.

Go ahead and give us all your thoughts below and you might see your answer highlighted in a post later this week!