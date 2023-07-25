Chargers 90-in-90: K Cameron Dicker

Cameron Dicker is from Allen, Texas (born in Hong Kong, China) and played his prep football at Lake Travis. His dream came true when he got the chance to stay near home and play for the Longhorns.

As a four-year player at Texas, Dicker was the team’s primary field goal and kick off specialist. From 2018-2019, Dicker hit home on 32-of-43 field goals with a long of 57. His 57-yarder was the longest by a Longhorn since the 1985 season.

From 2020-2021, Dicker took on punting duties on top of kicking field goals. He converted on 28-of-36 field goals with a long of 53 over that span. As a senior, Dicker averaged 46.8 yards per punt with 11 inside the 20 which earned him First-Team All-Big 12 honors. His work as a kicker also earned him honorable mention honors.

Dicker went undrafted during the 2022 draft and initially ended up with the Rams. He spent short stints with the Ravens and Eagles before finding his way to the Chargers after they sustained injuries to both Dustin Hopkins and Taylor Bertolet. For his game-winning kick against the Cardinals, Dicker was named NFC Special Team Player of the Week. He earned another weekly special teams honor when he kicked a game-winning field goal to beat the Falcons on November 6th.

Dicker made 19-of-20 field goals with the Chargers. The lone miss unfortunately came during the team’s 31-30 loss to the Jaguars in the wild card round.

Basic Info

Height: 6’1

Weight: 216

College: Texas

Experience: 1

Years with team: 1

Contract Status

“Cameron Dicker signed a 1 year, $870,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $870,000. In 2023, Dicker will earn a base salary of $870,000, while carrying a cap hit of $870,000.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

Dicker came into the league and immediately made his name known by knocking in a game-winning field goal for the Eagles. Once he landed with the Chargers, he wasted little time in doing it again against the Falcons. The level of confidence he brought to the team’s special teams unit could not be understated. It also helps that he’s the younger option compared to Dustin Hopkins.

The Bad

There truly isn’t a lot of bad to say about Dicker and his time with the Chargers thus far. His lone miss coming in the most important game is probably all there is to nitpick about.

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2023?

Dicker seemed like the right choice for the Chargers at kicker as the younger option to Hopkins who struggled with an injury in 2022. Locking in a good, young kicker for the foreseeable future seems like the best course of action but until the camp battle gets underway, we won’t know which way the team is leaning. If I had to put money on it, I’d say the Chargers end up going with Dicker for the season.