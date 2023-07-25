Chargers named #1 NFL Twitter account

The Chargers have been a dynasty of sorts in recent years.

Unfortunately, it’s not exactly the kind you want as a fan but we’ll take the wins where we can get them!

According to a recent ranking at Complex from worst to first regarding the Twitter accounts of all 32 NFL teams, the Chargers were dubbed the best social media account in the league for the third time in the past four seasons.

“If it ain’t broke, then don’t fix it,” says the staff at Complex. The Chargers are once again the Complex Sports NFL Twitter Champions. You can call it a dynasty at this point. No one matches their creativity and fun tone. They keep up with pop culture trends and integrate trending topics into their content. Win or lose, the Twitter account will be entertaining. “

The Chargers social media team has been extremely “online” as of late, sometimes to the point where even millennials like myself have no idea what some of their jokes mean, but maybe that’s where the beauty comes from? They have their style and it’s obviously being appreciated enough by those on the outside to warrant this high praise.