Which UDFA will be a training camp standout?

Earlier this week, I asked you all to offer up a 2023 undrafted free agent that you believe could be a standout in training camp this year.

Here are our favorite answers!

Tui@Hut

I would hope that either one of the interior defensive linemen or edge rushers, if J Johnson (safety) has been signed. My hope is for an Edge player first since I think is thin in that unit versus the interior unit. But Jerrod Clark is the most-likely camp standout to me. With him, it would be good for the sake of plugging up the middle with someone who can also push up the middle of the line, an able-bodied in there while Austin Johnson and Ogbonnia’s status are still up in the air after major injuries.

Judge Dread

CJ Okoye ;-)

Spanos Must Go

Exocet61

Taiwan Mullen gets my bet

