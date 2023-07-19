Chargers 90-in-90: CB Kemon Hall

Kemon Hall’s college career started at the junior college ranks where he played two seasons at Itawamba Community College in his home state of Mississippi. He started his sophomore season in 2016 and totaled 45 stops with a pair of interceptions.

After transferring to North Texas, Hall started 25 games across his final two seasons, including 14 in 2017. As a junior, he recorded a career-high 73 tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception, and forced a fumble. As a senior, Hall picked off five passes (returned two for touchdowns) and broke up 14 more passes. That type of stat line earned him First-Team All-USA honors as a senior.

Hall entered the NFL following the 2019 draft by signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Chargers. He was released during final cuts, re-signed, and cut once again on September 10th of that year. He would then go on to spend time most of the next two seasons with the Vikings, Saints, and Cowboys before finding his way back to Los Angeles prior to the 2021 season. During that year, he saw time on defense in the first two games of the season while playing mainly on special teams for all but one regular season contest. He finished the year with seven total tackles and a fumble recovery.

In 2022, Hall saw time in two regular season games and finished with a lone tackle.

Basic Info

Height: 5’11

Weight: 190

College: North Texas

Experience: 5

Years with team: 3

Contract Status

“Kemon Hall signed a 1 year, $940,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $940,000. In 2023, Hall will earn a base salary of $940,000, while carrying a cap hit of $940,000.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

Hall found success at North Texas as a senior with five interceptions and 14 pass breakups so we can tell he’s got some natural ability. Several teams obviously felt strongly enough to give him several shots outside of the Chargers and he’s now garnered enough experience in the NFL that he’s become a cheap veteran presence in the locker room to help guide the younger players that have come after him.

The Bad

Hall came out of college with some notable statistics but achieved those numbers despite having a fairly underwhelming athletic profile. As you can see below, Hall has decent numbers for his size and speed, but his agilities fall very short of what you’d like to see at the position. A 7.15 in the three-cone and 4.45 short shuttle would both be considered “fine” for a player with 60-70 pounds on him, so you can see why teams weren’t very high on him coming out.

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2023?

The Chargers did not add a cornerback in the draft or free agency while also moving on from veteran Bryce Callahan. This leave Hall with an outside chance at making the roster with a fringe spot but it’s more likely he ends up back on the practice squad while recent draft picks Ja’Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard continue to develop on the active roster.