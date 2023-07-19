Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope everyone has been killing it this week. Let’s keep the positive momentum going! Tell us about some of your recent wins below to get today’s discussion going!

And now for today’s links.

What does Joey Bosa’s return mean for the Chargers’ edge rusher group? (Chargers.com)

Predicting the Chargers’ starting defense ahead of training camp (Chargers Wire)

Austin Ekeler sounded off on the disrespect between thrown at running backs as of late (Chargers Wire)

Ranking the the top five running backs in Chargers history (Bolt Beat)

Aaron Donald earned a 99 overall grade in Madden for a record 7th time (ESPN)

Ranking AFC coaches who are under the most pressure (CBS Sports)

The Vikings will debut their classic uniforms in week one against the Bucs (NFL.com)

Who are the top 10 players from the 2021 draft? (NFL.com)

Isiah Pacheco may be added to the Chiefs’ PUP list ahead of training camp (Pro Football Talk)

“Quarterback” will return for a second season on Netflix (Bleacher Report)