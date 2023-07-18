Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

This week, with Chargers rookies reporting for training camp today, I want to hear about which undrafted free agent you believe could end up being a training camp darling by the end of the summer. There’s a number of intriguing players from the team’s 18-man haul that they inked after the draft so I’m excited to see which ones come to mind for you all!

Go ahead and give us all your thoughts below and you might see your answer highlighted in a post later this week!