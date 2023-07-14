What do you want to see more/less of in the 2023 defense?

Earlier this week, I asked you all to let me know what changes you’d like to see in regards to this year’s defense.
Here are our favorite answers!
LFG_Boltz
This might be too much ask, but if the Chargers can manage to keep Bosa/Mack healthy for 80% of the season I think this team will make the playoffs and make a run.
BoltFanInLV
Less outside runs shredding the defense for 20+ yards
SD_Bolted
More pressure from more people. Towards the end of last season they figured out how to rush the passer without relying on Mack. Would love to see that continue this season.
ocdiehard66
Joey Bosa is the person that needs to step up this year as much money as he makes. Staley being a definsive coach needs to stop the outside run big time. They need to make the reality of Derwin James being all over the place happen which means they need a person they can leave on an island at free safety to allow him to do. Adderly never developed. Is Woods the guy? Was not last year. And Gilman who has steped up when needed is not that guy. Staley better figure that out this year before its too late!
Tau837
More:
More snaps for top players like Bosa, Jackson
More pressures
More turnovers forced
Less:
Fewer snaps for weaker players like Murray
Fewer yards per play allowed, which requires fewer explosive plays allowed
Fewer missed tackles
NazToretta
Less 27 point blown leads and the kind of team mentality that allows that to happen.
Pandemicpapi
This defense has been historically bad. I know we can blame injuries but we’ve seen injured teams perform better and we’ve seen defenses with lesser quality players perform better. A defense shouldn’t need top-end players at every position. Staley’s scheme might be the problem here.
Exocet61
For me, it’s been watching DE’s and DT’s rush upfield 5-7 yards and beyond where the QB is standing only to have him hit a hole running upfield. Or worse, handing it to the RB leading to chunk gains…..at the worst times. Please stop.
Spanos Must Go
Tackle better, more defenders to the ball, hit the QB, create more turnovers, create more pressure, stop the run. Essentially be a tough hard-hitting defense. Have an attitude that causes the other team to not want to play anymore. I may be asking too much.
