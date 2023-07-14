What do you want to see more/less of in the 2023 defense?

Earlier this week, I asked you all to let me know what changes you’d like to see in regards to this year’s defense.

Here are our favorite answers!

LFG_Boltz

BoltFanInLV

SD_Bolted

ocdiehard66

Tau837

More: More snaps for top players like Bosa, Jackson More pressures More turnovers forced Less: Fewer snaps for weaker players like Murray Fewer yards per play allowed, which requires fewer explosive plays allowed Fewer missed tackles

NazToretta

Pandemicpapi

Exocet61

For me, it’s been watching DE’s and DT’s rush upfield 5-7 yards and beyond where the QB is standing only to have him hit a hole running upfield. Or worse, handing it to the RB leading to chunk gains…..at the worst times. Please stop.

Spanos Must Go

Join us next Tuesday for another Chargers Community Discussion and you just might see your comment highlighted in a post this time next week!