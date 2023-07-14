Good morning, Chargers fans!

A big shoutout to former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers who is now expecting his 10th child which means he can officially field his own offense made solely out of his own kids. He is truly living the “can’t stop, won’t stop” lifestyle.

How can the Chargers offensive line be one of the best in the NFL? (Chargers.com)

Eric Smith sat down for a conversation with tight ends coach Kevin Koger (Chargers.com)

Philip Rivers is expecting his 10th child (Chargers Wire)

Have the Chargers hit the jackpot with Kellen Moore as their OC? (Bolt Beat)

The NFL has changed the name of another would-be tentpole event (Pro Football Talk)

Malik Jackson is retiring after 10 seasons in the NFL (NFL.com)

The Jets and Quinnen Williams agreed to a massive contract extension (ESPN)

Who are the best running backs in the NFL according to execs, coaches, and players? (ESPN+)

Breaking down whether the AFC or NFC is better by specific positions (CBS Sports)

Josh Jacobs could hold out of training camp without a new deal (Bleacher Report)