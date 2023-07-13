Marty Schottenheimer, Alex Gibbs named semifinalist for 2024 Pro Football HoF

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 60 individuals in the Senior and Coach/Contributor categories who were named semifinalists for the 2024 class. Specifically, 31 former players were named in the Senior group while 29 coaches/contributors make up their respective pool. Among the coach/contributor group are two former Chargers coaches in Marty Schottenheimer and Alex Gibbs.

Gibbs is mainly known for helping the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls as an assistant head coach and offensive line coach. He spent over four decades in the NFL and spent a pair of seasons with the Chargers from 1990-1991 where he also coached the offensive line. Gibbs also spent stints with the Raiders, Chiefs, Cols, Texans, and Seahawks.

Of course, we all know Schottenheimer for his time as head coach of the Chargers from 2002-2006. During his five years in San Diego, he won two AFC West titles, including a 14-2 season in which running back LaDainian Tomlinson won league MVP honors. Prior to the Chargers, Schottenheimer also spent time as the head coach of the Browns (1984-1988), Chiefs (1989-1998), and Washington (2001).

From here, the selection committee will move to narrow each group to 12 individual finalists before inevitably selecting their inductees for next year’s class.