Joey Bosa had a birthday on Tuesday and the Chargers social media team acknowledged it with a “Happy Birthday Joey!” Instagram post, along with an assortment of Bosa’s most meme-worthy moments.

The Big Bear has been in hibernation from social media activity for some time. His most recent Instagram post was of his pup, Sasha Bosa, on May 22nd, 2022, and his next recent went all the way back to October 5th, 2021. So it was a bit of a surprise to see Bosa in the replies of the Chargers’ birthday post, and an even bigger surprise to see what he said.

Thanks for everyone who has my back. I know I’ve made some mistakes and I take full responsibility for that, but trust me I love my team and I’m working my ass off every day for all of you willing to support me. Especially my teammates. Football is my life! Bolt the f*** up!

In a follow-up post, he sent a little shout out to his “haters.”

Oh and for the haters… I love you too ❤️

For the first time in his career, Bosa had an offseason that split that fan base and left many wondering if trading him would be best for the organization. The last memories of Joey heading into a long offseason were of a sideline meltdown that contributed to a heartbreaking playoff loss, and a shouting match of childish insults against an Eagles fan at the Super Bowl. Neither were great looks for a player who has been heavily compensated for years as cornerstone of this franchise.

It’s nice to see Joey show some humility in these posts and own up to his mistakes. I was personally very intrigued at the thought of trading Joey to help with our salary cap woes this year, and cash in on very needed draft capital as this team transitions out of the Justin Herbert entry-contract era.

However, the destruction that pairing Khalil Mack with Joey Bosa promises is a tantalizing one, and one fans were robbed of last year. Joey can easily restore any damage done to his image by having a strong and mostly-healthy 2023; he unquestionably has the talent to do so, and will be lining up with the best defensive talent he’s ever had in this league. The biggest question is whether his body will be able to hold up through a rigorous seventeen game season while still being ready for a playoff push, and whether he’ll continue to let the officials creep in as an additional opponent on game days.