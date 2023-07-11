Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

Last week, I asked you all to tell me about the changes you would like to see on the offensive side of the ball entering the 2023 season. This week, we’re switching sides and looking at the defensive side of the ball. What changes, if any, would you like to see regarding defensive personnel and packages? Do you simply want the team to stick with their scheme and just start dominating from week one similar to how they finished the end of the season, or are there any other relevant changes that need to be made? Is there a player you believe should have a bigger role this year? What about someone who should see less of the field?

Go ahead and give us all your thoughts below and you might see your answer highlighted in a post later this week!