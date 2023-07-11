Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope everyone had an excellent start to their week. Let’s keep it rolling!

As always, feel free to discuss anything and everything that may be on your minds in the comments below!

And now for today’s links.

Eric Smith discusses why Justin Herbert may be in line for his best year yet (Chargers.com)

Check out this conversation with defensive line coach Jay Rodgers (Chargers.com)

AFC quarterbacks ranked from worst to best (Bolt Beat)

Check out this roster profile for former XFL wideout Darrius Shepherd (Chargers Wire)

The Jaguars have signed tight end Josh Pederson, the son of head coach Doug Pederson (ESPN)

Who own the best position groups in the NFL? (CBS Sports)

The five biggest storylines for the NFC North entering the 2023 season (NFL.com)

The FBI announced the arrest of ChiefsAholic, a noted bank robber (Pro Football Talk)

Predicting every team’s biggest bust during the 2023 NFL season (Bleacher Report)

Top 2024 quarterbacks to get acquainted with prior to next year’s draft (Sports Illustrated)