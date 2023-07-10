Good morning, Chargers fans!

After two-straight weekends with holidays, we’re finally back with another full week of content. Training camp is still roughly three weeks away but we’ll be there before we know it and the regular season will soon follow.

As always, let’s get into the comments and get the discussion rolling today.

And now for today’s links.

Ranking every Chargers position group from worst to first (Chargers Wire)

Check out this roster review of running back Joshua Kelley (Chargers Wire)

Who are the most despised Chargers players of all time? (Bolt Beat)

What does an all-time defensive starting lineup look like for the Chargers? (Bolt Beat)

NFL execs, coaches, and players rank the best edge rushers in the NFL (ESPN+)

Who are the most underappreciated players on each AFC team? (CBS Sports)

Offensive X-factors for all 32 NFL teams (CBS Sports)

Richard Sherman seemingly announced his retirement on a recent podcast with Lane Johnson (NFL.com)

Dalvin Cook’s agent has been fueling the idea that he may be signing with the Jets (Pro Football Talk)

A list of 12 NFL teams looking to end their Super Bowl drought (Sports Illustrated)