The Chargers beloved social media team released an extremely intriguing clip today. It’s another installment in what has been one of the club’s most inspirational storylines to follow this past year.

return of the real pic.twitter.com/pSMVG2tpzq — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 9, 2023

J.C. Jackson’s 2022 season started as a disappointment, missing two of the Bolts’ first four games as he recovered from surgery after experiencing discomfort in his ankle in training camp. After struggling to adapt to Brandon Staley’s scheme and not showcasing his ballhawking abilities of seasons’ past, his 2022 campaign ended prematurely as he went down with a torn patellar in Week 7’s matchup against the Seahawks.

Jackson’s lack of success in his first season with the Chargers was a huge disappointment to fans after watching him ink a five-year, $82,500,000 deal. The torches and pitchforks that usually come with “bust” accusations were quickly put away when J.C. posted his PT videos, showing how hard he was fighting to get back to the field.

#Chargers CB J.C. Jackson is making progress in his recovery from a ruptured patellar tendon, per his IG story. Back on the stationary bike. pic.twitter.com/6EMJ9XVYUj — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 16, 2023

After losing Nasir Adderley and Bryce Callahan this offseason, having Jackson back in the fold would pay dividends for this roster. Although he has been considered a prime PUP list candidate as patellar tears can often take a full year of recovery, Jackson’s hard work appears to have him ahead of schedule.

In this NFL.com article, Jackson expressed his optimism to be ready by Week 1. Running drills in OTAs is a huge step in the right direction, and the fluidity of his movements at this stage of recovery is remarkable. The Chargers will hold their mandatory minicamp June 13-14th, and Jackson has a doctor’s appointment scheduled afterwards that he believes will indicate whether his progression will have him ready for the start of the season.

Jackson’s return to the field has the potential to be one of the greater redemption stories of the 2023 season, and puts him on the watchlist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.