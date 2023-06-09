Selecting a 2022 All Ex-Chargers Team

It’s Friday so let’s have some fun.

I put together (most of) a football team made completely out of former Chargers that performed well — or well enough — to warrant being highlighted among their position.

Let’s go ahead and dive right in.

Quarterback - Geno Smith

Smith has come a long way from backing up Philip Rivers during the 2018 season. A resurgent season with the Seahawks earned him a new, shiny contract in Seattle and now he’ll look to improve on a year where he set numerous career highs with 4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Running Back - Melvin Gordon

Gordon spent part of the season with the Broncos before being waived following a costly fumble. In 10 games with Denver, he rushed for 318 yards and two touchdowns. He went on to spend the rest of the 2022 season on the Chiefs practice squad.

Wide Receiver - N/A

The Chargers haven’t had anyone of note at this position go on to do anything with another team. This might change in a year or two, but for now, no one is worth mentioning.

Tight End - Hunter Henry

After catching a career-high nine touchdowns in 2021, Henry’s score production came crashing down with just two scores last season. That makes sense when you go back and realize the Patriots passing offense was fairly abysmal all season long. His 41 receptions and 509 receiving yards were also the lowest marks since his rookie season in 2016.

Offensive Linemen - Oday Aboushi, Michael Schofield

Aboushi (Rams) and Schofield (Bears) started four and five games, respectively, during the 2022 season. Not many former Chargers offensive linemen have gone on to enjoy better career elsewhere, so these two were the best choices. Dan Feeney started two games for the Jets last year and is now a member of the Dolphins.

Defensive Linemen - Justin Jones

In his first season with the Bears, Jones recorded career highs in both tackles and sacks with 54 and 12, respectively. He also matched his previous career high of three sacks.

Edge Rusher - Uchenna Nwosu

The former 2018 second-round pick was not retained by the Chargers and he wound up being one of several former Bolts to record a career year outside of Los Angeles. With the Seahawks this past season, Nwosu notched 9.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss — both career highs — to go with four pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Off-ball Linebackers - Kyzir White and Denzel Perryman

After the Chargers allowed White to walk in free agency a year ago, he promptly joined the Eagles for cents on the dollar before riding a hot defense all the way to the Super Bowl. Despite starting just half of the team’s games, White finished with 110 tackles, three tackles for loss, a career-high 1.5 sacks, and seven pass breakups.

After breaking out with the Raiders in 2021, Perryman returned to his starting role once again in 2022. An injury kept him out of five games, but he still recorded 11 starts (12 games played) and finished with a career-high 14 tackles, two interceptions, and a pair of pass breakups.

Cornerbacks - Brandon Facyson

A former undrafted free agent of the Chargers, Facyson’s most-productive seasons have come following his time with the Chargers. In 2021, Facyson started a career-high nine games for the Raiders and recorded 13 pass breakups with his first professional interception. This past season, he joined the Colts and started four games while playing in 16 total. He ended the season with 28 tackles and six passes defended.

Safeties - Roderic Teamer

Teamer joins Facyson as another Chargers former UDFA that saw more playing time once leaving Los Angeles. After starting two games for the Raiders in 2021, he started three this past season, recording 40 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

Special Teams: Michael Badgley

Badgley spent time with both the Bears and Lions in 2022. He made 20-of-24 field goals with a long of 53 on the season.

Let me know in the comments if I missed anyone that is was worth mentioning above!