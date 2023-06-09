 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Justin Herbert’s next contract reset the quarterback market?

With both Herbert and Joe Burrow unsigned, it remains to be see who ends up with the better deal ahead of the 2023 season.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers OTA Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, I asked you all about whether or not you foresee Justin Herbert’s next contract resetting the quarterback market.

Here are our favorite answers!

SD_Bolted

It will but the Chargers will probably start off arguing that it shouldn’t. Even it does though, Burrow will surpass it whenever he signs.

Duck07

No, I don’t believe Herbert or Burrow will reset the QB market. I do however think each of their agent’s will likely have them sign an extension in the 4-5 year range rather than the Mahomes 10 year deal while getting Top 5 a year level money.

LFG_Boltz

Both sides will professionally present their points. Almost everything relevant can and should be brought up when negotiating. It’s not about feelings when you have an agent representing a player, and you have individuals representing the team.

In the end of the day, I expect there will be a viable & fruitful solution that both sides can be content with.

Tau837

I expect Herbert to get a monster contract extension at or near the top of the QB market.

Come back next week for another Chargers Community Discussion!

