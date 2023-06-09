Will Justin Herbert’s next contract reset the quarterback market?

Earlier this week, I asked you all about whether or not you foresee Justin Herbert’s next contract resetting the quarterback market.

Here are our favorite answers!

SD_Bolted

It will but the Chargers will probably start off arguing that it shouldn’t. Even it does though, Burrow will surpass it whenever he signs.

Duck07

No, I don’t believe Herbert or Burrow will reset the QB market. I do however think each of their agent’s will likely have them sign an extension in the 4-5 year range rather than the Mahomes 10 year deal while getting Top 5 a year level money.

LFG_Boltz

Both sides will professionally present their points. Almost everything relevant can and should be brought up when negotiating. It’s not about feelings when you have an agent representing a player, and you have individuals representing the team. In the end of the day, I expect there will be a viable & fruitful solution that both sides can be content with.

Tau837

I expect Herbert to get a monster contract extension at or near the top of the QB market.

