NFL Network to broadcast entire Chargers preseason schedule

This upcoming August, you won’t have to jump through many hoops to catch all three of the Chargers’ preseason contests.

Announced on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network plans to host 23 total live games over the three-week exhibition slate, including all three contests for the Bolts.

NFL Network will carry 23 live preseason games, they announced: pic.twitter.com/5WhZ1TMXei — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2023

Game one against the Los Angeles Rams will take place inside SoFi Stadium on Saturday, August 12th. It will be the last game of the day and is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. PT. The Chargers will be the designated “away” team.

The second exhibition will once again take place at SoFi but this time the Chargers will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 20th. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT.

Lastly, the Chargers will conclude the preseason with a trip up north to face the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25th. Kickoff will be 8:00 p.m. PT.