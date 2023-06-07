Austin Ekeler bowls into end zone in first Madden 24 trailer

The first official trailer for the latest installment of the Madden video game franchise is here and the newest athlete to grace the cover is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen becomes the first Bills player ever to be featured on the cover and the newest edition will make history by being the first in the series to include fans on the cover, as well.

The folks at EA Sports also released the first official trailer for the game and you might be happy to know that the Chargers were well-represented amongst the in-game footage.

Just nine seconds in, you’ll find Austin Ekeler toting the rock against the Giants inside SoFi Stadium. He meets safety Xavier McKinney at the line before bowling over the defender and into the end zone with help from Trey Pipkins. Following the touchdown, you can see Ekeler celebrating in the end zone with Mike Williams.

A little later on, Derwin James also makes an appearance in a short montage of individual players celebrating on the field.

So what does this mean for the Chargers this season? Absolutely nothing, but it’s fun to see the team and its players celebrated in any form.

If you’re thinking about picking up the the newest Madden, let u know below!