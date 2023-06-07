Chargers Poll: How many receiving yards will Quentin Johnston finish with in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country.

What’s going on, everybody?!

We’ve got three burning questions for you all this week!

First — and this one coincides with this week’s Chargers Community Discussion topic — I want to know whether or not you believe that Justin Herbert’s next contract will ultimately reset the market for the position.

Secondly, I want to know who you all believe will end up playing the most snaps at running back behind Austin Ekeler. As it stands, Josh Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, and Larry Rountree are all poised to fight for extra playing time this season.

Lastly, I want to know just how many receiving yards you all believe Quentin Johnson could finish with as a rookie. Since this is a multiple choice survey. I have provided four different ranges for you all to choose from.

Have fun and let us know what you all think!