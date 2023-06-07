 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Let’s have ourselves a great Wednesday!

And now for today’s links.

Chargers News:

Justin Herbert did not participate in the Chargers Golf Invitational in order to continue rehabbing his surgically-repaired non-throwing shoulder (Chargers.com)

Four undrafted free agents with the best chance of making the Chargers roster (Chargers Wire)

Dan Orlovsky gets Chargers roasted on social media by trumpeting long-held offseason talking point (Bolt Beat)

How much can the run defense improve in 2023? (LA Football Network)

NFL News:

16 sleepers AFC players who could star in 2023 (CBS Sports)

Check out highlights from the mandatory minicamps that got underway this week (CBS Sports)

Four teams that greatly helped their quarterbacks this offseason and five who did not (NFL.com)

Damar Hamlin has been a full participant at minicamp this week (ESPN)

Robert Saleh believes Quinnen Williams’ next contract will be done before the regular season begins (Pro Football Talk)

The Seahawks will wear throwback jerseys in week eight of the 2023 season (Bleacher Report)

