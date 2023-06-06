 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers Community Discussion: Will Justin Herbert’s next contract reset the quarterback market?

Will the Chargers break the bank for their quarterback or will they find a happy middle ground?

By Michael Peterson
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

This week, I simply want to hear your thoughts on whether or not you believe Justin Herbert’s next contract will reset the quarterback market. Chances are that this will be the case, but I also wouldn’t be surprised to see him take a little less than he could feasibly get in order to leave the team around him in a better place moving forward.

Go ahead and give us your thoughts below and you might see your answer highlighted in a post later this week!

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...