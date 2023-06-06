Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Check out photos from the Chargers fourth annual golf invitational (Chargers.com)

Eric Smith sat down with Chargers secondary coach Tom Donatell (Chargers.com)

Analysts predict the outcome of the Chargers’ season (Chargers Wire)

The Chargers kicking competition remains close between Dustin Hopkins and Cameron Dicker (Bolt Beat)

The Cardinals are moving Zaven Collins to outside linebacker for the 2023 season (Pro Football Talk)

The biggest storylines for nine teams who will begin minicamp soon (CBS Sports)

16 sleeper rookies in the NFC who could shine in 2023 (CBS Sports)

Can the Giants and Vikings sustain their success in 2023? (ESPN_

Check out this list of players who are poised for a big pay day in the near future (NFL.com)

One trade candidate from every team in the NFL (Bleacher Report)