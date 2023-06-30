If you were Chargers GM for a day, what is the first thing you’d do?

Earlier this week I asked you all to tell me what is the first thing you’d do if you got the chance to play general manager of the Chargers for a day.

Here are our favorite answers! Thank you to all who participated!

Judge Dread

“The first thing? Sign Rivers for a day and let him retire as a Charger.”

BoltFanInLV

ocdiehard66

I would add more experienced depth in the defensive backfield.

SD_Bolted

Schedule a San Diego/Los Angeles Unification day. Host it somewhere central like Orange County. Invite fans from both cities to meet and bond over their love of Chargers football. Activities, player meet and greets, Spanos dunk tank. It would be a blast

kevdiego

A few ideas: Shake up the scouting department Triple the scouting departments budget Hire Jimmy Raye as the Director of College Scouting Raid the Chiefs organization for a new director of pro personnel Change the personnel office door locks and not give anyone with the last name Spanos the new key Hire an experienced NFL coach to “consult” Staley. This needs to be a coach that has long NFL experience and is willing to mentor Brandon Wade Phillips and/or Norv Turner would be candidates I would look at Set up a performance improvement plan for Staley Highlight what he did well in 2022 Discuss what adversity the team faced in 2022 and how his actions did or did not mitigate the issues Set tangible goals for 2023 Set the policy that players must earn roster spots and playing time. McKitty should not be on the roster unless he beats out his competition. Murray should not be on the field unless he earns the time

EV37

Facetime Bill Belichick and ask him to explain what a trade down is and how to execute it.

TDU_Alister

If I was a GM in my first week I would arrange one-on-one meetings with every player on the Chargers roster who was also on last year’s roster. Questions would include: What were your impressions of the previous front office? What did they do well? What didn’t they do well? (This can include personal stories around historical contract negotiations if they wish to share them). Same as above, but about Staley and his coaching staff (assuring players that any information provided would be treated as confidential, but may be collated for the purpose of providing anonymous feedback). 360 degree feedback in an organisation is important. (For non-rookies) Are you happy with your current contract? Is it fair in your opinion? If not, why not? How would you structure it differently if you could today?

