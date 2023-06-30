Chargers 90-in-90: Tyreek Maddox-Williams

A Philadelphia native, Tyreek Maddox-Williams spent six seasons Rutgers University after taking advantage of that additional year offered by the NCAA due to complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. He played five seasons total, missing the 2017 campaign with a serious injury that occurred in the summer prior to the season.

As a freshman, he started six games among 11 played, totaling 46 tackles, 1.5 for loss, and half a sack. When he returned to the field in 2018, Maddox-Williams put up 44 stops and a career-high four tackles for loss in 12 starts. From here on, however, he slowly lost playing time throughout the remainder of his career.

In 2019, he saw nine starts in 12 games. In 2020, he started just one out of nine games played. Finally, in 2021, Maddox-Williams didn’t record a single start among the eight games he participated in. In all, he ended his Rutgers career with 206 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, one sack, nine passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

Apart from the middling production on the field, the Chargers likely took interest in Maddox-Williams due to his excellent work ethic in the classroom, as well. After all, it’s not often a player is named to the Academic All-Big Ten team fives years in a row (2017-2021).

In his first year with the Chargers, Maddox-Williams saw zero game time and recorded no game statistics.

Basic Info

Height: 6’0

Weight: 228

College: Rutgers

Experience: 1

Years with team: 1

Contract Status

“Tyreek Maddox-William signed a 1 year, $750,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $750,000. In 2023, Maddox-William will earn a base salary of $750,000, while carrying a cap hit of $750,000.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

Maddox-Williams is built like a modern day linebacker with length and a low cut physique. He reportedly ran a 4.66 forty at his pro day which matches up with the athleticism he portrays on film.

The Bad

Despite coming out of Rutgers listed at 6’2 and 235 pounds, the Chargers now have Maddox-Williams listed at just 6’0 and 228 pounds. There are successful linebackers at that size but they’re usually the exception, not the rule, at the highest level.

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2023?

The team releasing Damon Lloyd earlier this offseason has opened the door just a bit more for Maddox-Williams to potentially earn a roster spot but I’m not convinced the team will keep more than four on the active roster when they rarely, if at all, ever play more than two at a time. Maddox-Williams’ best chance of sticking around with the Chargers remains as a special teams contributor.